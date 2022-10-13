Listen to this article

The Lexus Performance Driving School (LPDS) promises a great experience for anyone who wishes to join. Participants get to drive a Lexus RC F, an IS 500 F SPORT Performance, and an LC 500, with the aim to master vehicle control on the 2.24-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, including the famous 10-story Corkscrew drop. This, in itself, should already be worth the money, but Lexus is throwing in something else this 2022 season.

After the track experience last August, Lexus has given the over 130 LPDS participants a unique digital token, colloquially known as an NFT (non-fungible token).

Lexus driver Scott Pruett's NFT certificate Lexus driver Townsend Bell's NFT certificate

As seen on the certificates of Lexus drivers above, each NFT token contains personalized 45-second footage, event details, and vehicle data supplied by Toyota Connected, an independent software center of excellence within the greater Toyota ecosystem, rendered on the Polygon platform.

Of note, Polygon is a blockchain platform where the participants can mint their NFTs to ow permanently. Over 60 guests have minted their NFTs to the Polygon blockchain after several days following the event.

LPDS prides itself as the first venue of its type to provide guests with a living memory package from their high-performance driving experience.

This is the pilot and trial NFT program for Lexus and the automaker said that it has already begun working on ways to provide LPDS NFT owners potential benefits in the future. These could include access to motorsport-related or brand engagement opportunities. A possible additional value at future Lexus Performance Driving School dates, including the coveted, one-on-one Masterclass.

The LPDS was conceived in 2018 and since then has grown into a popular destination for both skilled racing drivers and entry-level, everyday drivers. While the 2022 season has already been concluded, Lexus is already looking forward to the 2023 season with dates and venues yet to be announced.