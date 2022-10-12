Listen to this article

Rumors that have circulated for months about a beefier Ford Transit in the US market are true. Taking to social media with a short teaser video, Ford has confirmed the Transit Trail will debut in November for buyers in North America. And at least part of the marketing push will be towards the campervan/motorhome segment which is still hotter than ever.

Aside from the teaser video clearly showing a van chilling in the woods, FordPro CEO Ted Cannis shared the clip to Twitter with a simple message: From job site to campsite. There's no doubt Ford wants a bigger piece of the vanlife pie and the Transit Trail could deliver it.

The Transit is already a popular platform in the States for both amateur and professional camper conversions. However, the Transit Trail takes a stab at the overlanding scene with its off-road friendly undercarriage that, among other things, offers a higher ride height with all-wheel drive. The Transit Trail has been available in Europe for some time, and it's been a successful machine for Ford. The US version, however, will be a tad different.

Gallery: Ford Transit Trail New Spy Photos

13 Photos

We caught a pre-production Transit Trail completely uncovered back in May, which offered all kinds of clues for the US model. Among other things, this will be a larger 250 model as opposed to the 150 sold in Europe. The orange marker lights seen in the teaser support this, but our spy photographers actually caught 250 badging on the pre-production van. The photos also show changes to the grille, aggressive off-road tires, and bigger cladding over the wheel arches.

It's unknown what engines will power the Transit Trail. A 275-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 is currently standard-issue for the Transit, with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost available as an option. With the larger size of this van, higher-powered mills could certainly be offered. RV manufacturers with backlogged orders of AWD Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans would certainly love an EcoBoost-powered Transit Trail to help ease the supply worries.

A debut is coming in November, but we don't yet have a specific date. It's possible Ford could choose the Los Angeles Auto Show as a venue for the reveal. The show starts November 18.