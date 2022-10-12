Listen to this article

Apollo Future Mobility Group, the company behind the extreme Intensa Emozione, has been secretly working for the last two years on an entirely different beast. Gone is the hypercar's naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 Ferrari-derived engine as there are no oily bits within the new G2J. Don't get too excited just yet because it's not a production-ready model, but rather a purely electric rolling prototype.

You'd be forgiven for thinking it has a massive gasoline engine judging by the large air intakes. Apollo's latest creation looks quite sensible, and dare we say normal, especially if you compare it to the wild IE. Technical specifications are not being disclosed for now, but we do know the G2J is being developed by engineering teams from Germany and Japan.

Apollo G2J electric prototype

The swoopy electric sports car does away with conventional side mirrors by adopting cameras. It has the charging port mounted at the back, between the taillights featuring U-shaped graphics. Other noticeable features include the always spectacular butterfly doors, roof-mounted scoops, and bulging fenders.

Inside the cabin, there are many exposed carbon fiber areas combined with Alcantara for the bucket seats, dashboard, and central console. The Apollo G2J has a flat-bottomed steering wrapped in leather in the same saddle brown color as the door straps. Three small screens to the right of the steering wheel appear to control the climate settings while the start/stop button is positioned above.

Located between the seats are a rotary knob, electric window switches, two additional buttons, and what seems to be a red emergency switch. A tablet-like display serves as the digital instrument cluster and there are screens in the corners of the dashboard providing footage captured by the side exterior cameras.

There's sadly no word about turning the prototype into a production car in the foreseeable future. However, Apollo Future Mobility Group does say the G2J is a sign of things to come regarding lightweight construction through carbon fiber and composite materials. In addition, it previews road-going electric sports cars that will be developed at its R&D center in Germany.