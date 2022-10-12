Listen to this article

Jessi Combs passed away in August 2019 after a tragic accident in the Alvord Desert during a land speed record attempt. Now officially titled the fastest woman on four wheels by the Guinness World Records, her story will be immortalized on a new movie from HBO and the network has released the first trailer of that new movie.

The Fastest Woman On Earth will stream on October 20 on HBO Max. The documentary follows Combs’ seven-year quest to break the land speed racing records and the trailer shows archive footage from some of her attempts. There are interviews with her family and people from her team, as well as inspirational and motivational words from Combs herself.

A former professional racer and television personality, Combs died before even turning 40. In August 2019, she attempted to beat her previous speed record of 398 miles per hour (640 kilometers per hour), which she set in 2013. After she died, the Guinness Book of World Records officialized her achievements posthumously and named her the fastest woman on four wheels. The organization gave her the title of "fastest land speed record (female)" for reaching 522.783 mph (841.338 kph).

Combs was hugely popular and highly respected in a male-dominated world. She was a skilled fabricator and media host on shows like Overhaulin’, Xtreme 4x4, Mythbusters, and All Girls Garage. Some of her motorsport achievements include becoming the first woman to score a class win in Ultra4’s King of the Hammers event and getting second place in her class in the 2011 Baja 1000 rally.

HBO’s new documentary is another great way to celebrate Combs’ life and achievements. About a month after her death, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles held an exhibition, displaying some of her motorcycles, welding gear, and racing trophies. There’s also a foundation named after Combs supporting women in mechanical fields.