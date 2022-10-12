Listen to this article

Singer doesn't necessarily have to be your go-to source when it comes to restomodding a Porsche 911 as UK-based Theon Design will also build your dreamy sports car. This 964-gen model started out in life as a Carrera 4, but now the engine's output is routed only to the rear wheels. It uses a six-speed manual gearbox modified from a transmission used by the newer 993 model and also gets a limited-slip differential for better traction.

Behind that striking purple paint are carbon fiber body panels to lower the car's weight to just 1,164 kilograms (2,566 pounds). At the heart of the classic 911 is a naturally aspirated flat-six engine with a 4.0-liter displacement. It pumps out a healthy 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (476 Newton-meters) of torque. Theon Design mentions it's offering a variety of air-cooled flat-sixes (3.6 to 4.0 liters) that can be turbocharged or even supercharged for extra power.

Porsche 911 (964) by Theon Design

64 Photos

With great power comes great responsibility, so the British specialists uprated the brake with carbon discs and pads. There's also an active wing at the back while the front hosts a modern AC system to keep you cool on hot summer days. Codenamed CHI001, the custom 946-based creation benefits from a switchable exhaust and independent damping control with five selectable damper modes.

Commissioned by a customer from Chile, the new-old Porsche 911 rides on Fuchs-styled wheels measuring 17 inches. The exquisite interior also happens to be purple, and it's a sight to behold. It gets Recaro Club Sport front seats complemented by Touring seats in the back. Woven leather panels are noticeable just about everywhere you look, including the dashboard. To keep up with the times, a magnetic wireless smartphone charger has been added and there's also Bluetooth connectivity to control the Focal sound system.

With the risk of stating the obvious, an "OEM+" Porsche 911 by Theon Design is not exactly the bargain of the century. Prices start at £380,000 (about $418,000 at current exchange rates), but that doesn't include the donor car, shipping, and local taxes. Customers must also arm themselves with a lot of patience since it takes about 18 months to complete a build.