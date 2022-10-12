Listen to this article

BMW and Kith have entered the second year of their cooperation and have celebrated the occasion with different initiatives. After unveiling a unique i4 M50 electric vehicle of which just seven examples will be built, the two brands are now collaborating on a range of exclusive BMW-branded accessories that will be sold through Kith’s retail network.

The lifestyle brand made the announcement of its upcoming BMW range of accessories just a few days ago and it is already on sale now. However, we have to report that a good portion of the previously available items is no longer available as it has been sold out. Customers are already asking the company on social media to restock and it probably shouldn’t take long until most of the accessories are back in stock.

Gallery: BMW and Kith collection

24 Photos

The good news is that there are many cool products in this new collection. You can find a healthy number of jackets and coats, pants, shirts, sweaters, and sweatpants. Outside the fashion world, there are mugs, car mats, sunglasses, and others. Our favorite product? That little green card case but it’s sold out as well.

In total, Kith sells a 51-piece collection with apparel and accessories, inspired by the colors of the Kith Vitality Green vehicle unveiled last month. All products have the BMW logo and are probably going to be produced in very limited numbers. Check out this link to see what’s still available and better hurry up as it seems that everything is selling fast.

The most expensive offering in the collection is the i4 M50 electric sedan. The first electric M-branded vehicle is also the first BMW to feature a color named after a brand partner for the automaker. BMW even changed its iconic emblem in the collaboration with Kith and you can see different applications of the airplane propeller logo in Kith’s collection.