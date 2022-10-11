Listen to this article

The plug-in hybrid version of the Jaguar F-Pace is among the best long-distance family vehicles and it’s not a surprise that it’s not the most agile SUV in terms of road behavior. A recent moose test confirms the F-Pace P400e has not been designed for track use but that doesn’t mean it’s not safe and stable around corners. Here’s what the numbers tell us.

Our colleagues at km77.com got their hands on the electrified luxury SUV and tested it around their track. The test pilot explains the revised version of the F-Pace almost feels like a different car compared to the pre-facelift model. The older model was more agile and direct, while the newer is more comfortable and has superior ride quality. The differences are not that significant when the vehicle is on the track, though.

Gallery: 2023 Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport

5 Photos

The first attempt around the cones in the moose test is performed at 48 miles per hour (77 kilometers per hour) with the driver having no expectations regarding the way the SUV is going to react. This attempt is not successful due to the noticeable understeer but beyond that, the F-Pace PHEV remains predictable and safe in the maneuver.

The highest achieved speed is 44 mph (71 kph), which is just slightly slower than the previous version of the SUV (46 mph / 74 kph). With this speed, there is basically no understeer, though other attempts at higher speeds turned out unsuccessful due to the SUV hitting the cones. The test driver also says, despite its comfortable suspension setup, the F-Pace doesn’t show a noticeable body roll.

km77.com also tested the electrified SUV on a slalom course and notes it did well despite its large size and high weight close to 4,850 pounds (2,200 kilograms). The very responsive and powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain compensates between the cones, helping the F-Pace register a decent time of 24.3 seconds for the entire maneuver.

As a reminder, the F-Pace P400e combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor for a peak output of 398 horsepower (297 kilowatts). The power is channeled to the wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.