Apple has made headlines recently with the release of a new batch of iPhone and Watch models. It also came with the latest operating systems for both new and old devices, which offer the latest from Cupertino in terms of technology. For car owners and drivers, the latest Apple devices offer something more, something that's connected to safety.

Introducing Apple's new Crash Detection feature, which automatically notifies emergency contacts and services if the devices have detected that the user is in a severe car crash. As it turns out, crashes aren't the only things that trigger the feature.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the new Crash Detection feature can also be triggered by a roller coaster ride. An incident in Ohio has documented so, with a two-day-old iPhone 14 Pro owned by Sara White.

The Journal reports that White was on a roller coaster ride when her iPhone, secured inside her fanny pack, automatically dialed 911, thinking that the owner was in a car crash. The Warren County Communications Center received the emergency call, with an automated voice message coming from White's phone.

You can listen to the 911 call through WSJ's video, with the message below repeated seven times during the call.

The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.

Of note, Apple's Crash Detection works by leveraging three distinct capabilities of the iPhone 14 range. The barometer detects cabin pressure changes, while the GPS adds inputs on speed changes. The microphone, on the other hand, can recognize loud noises that are typical of car crashes.

With this incident, it looks like Apple needs to do some calibrating so that the phones and the latest Apple Watch can differentiate car crashes from roller coaster rides.

On the other hand, well, at least we know it works – just like how these YouTubers have proven so before by crashing an old car.