The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is still regarded by many as one of the greatest sports cars in history. With a great balance between everyday usability, performance, and tuning potential, the Supra MK4 is now a highly sought-after vehicle on the used car market. The Japanese company has a new Supra on sale in the United States (now even with a manual) but many enthusiasts would probably buy a brand new Supra MK4 instead if they had the chance. What if someone gives the fourth-gen sports car a modern makeover for the current era?

This is what designer The Sketch Monkey did in one of his latest videos on YouTube. The Supra MK4, one of the two most favorite JDM cars of the artist, is described as a bodybuilder on wheels with “big surfaces and big volumes.” Compared to all other generations of the Supra, including the current one, the MK4 looks fatter and more aggressive in the best possible meanings of these two words. The designer says the magic of the Supra MK4 is that it looks nimble yet super powerful at the same time.

But we all have to admit the bulky shapes of the fourth-gen Supra are looking somewhat outdated in the world we are living in today. The automakers build sharper and more angular sports cars nowadays and The Sketch Monkey decided to keep the car’s gorgeous proportions and update the design with new wheels, graphics, and small details. The overall inspiration for the redesign comes from the current Supra, which has slightly different proportions and sharper lines.

In the United States, the Supra MK4 had some hardware modifications compared to the version of the sports car for the domestic market. The automaker upgraded the Supra’s inline-six engine by installing smaller, steel-wheeled turbochargers and bigger fuel injectors. The result was an output of 321 horsepower (239 kilowatts) at 5,600 rpm and 315 pound-feet (427 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Compared to today’s Supra, the MK4 had slightly less power. The model that’s on sale today offers 382 hp (285 kW) and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the US specification. Does this new and more powerful BMW-sourced 3.0-liter inline-six engine make for a good match with the Supra MK4’s design proportions? Let us know in the comments section below.