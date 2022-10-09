Listen to this article

Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.

It's the Land Rover Range Rover going up against the Audi SQ7, Bentley Bentayga, and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63. The lineup of SUVs here is a bit diverse, though it's important to note that all of these SUVs come with twin-turbo V8 engines with pretty similar power outputs.

Two of the contenders are from the UK while the other two hail from Germany. However, the Bentley Bentayga shares its platform with the Audi SQ7, including the V8 engine developed by the Volkswagen group. This engine makes more power in the Bentayga, though.

The Land Rover Range Rover V8 here isn't the most powerful, but it's one hulking machine. In fact, it tips the scales at 5,534 pounds (2,510 kilograms), which is the heaviest of all four SUVs that met up for this drag race.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 is the most powerful in the matchup, making 604 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

Pricing is irrelevant here, though it's interesting to point out that the Bentley is the most expensive model at over $200,000.

With all these facts laid out, it appears that the AMG GLE 63 has the most advantage in a straight-line race. It's relatively light and powerful, but can the other SUVs here trump the Merc in the real-world contest? Watch the video atop this page to find out.