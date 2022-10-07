Listen to this article

Kia has announced pricing for the refreshed 2023 Telluride. The popular SUV is a tad more expensive across the board than it was last year, and there's a new range-topping trim that takes the Telluride well beyond $50,000. The starting point is $37,025, a $2,300 bump over 2022. That includes Kia's destination charge of $1,335.

At that price, you get a Telluride LX turning just the front wheels with three-row seating inside. Kia includes its Drive Wise suite of driver assist and safety systems, with features like forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, nav-based smart cruise control, and more. You also get the same engine and transmission that all Telluride trim levels use: a 3.8-liter V6 producing 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, managed by an eight-speed automatic.

All-wheel drive is available on all trim levels as a $2,000 option, save for the new SX-Prestige which includes it as standard. Serving as the new Telluride flagship, the SX-Prestige starts at $51,725, which is considerably higher than 2022's range-topping Telluride. For 2023, Kia also adds X-Line and X-Pro packages that bump the price further. Before options, the Kia Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro is the most expensive at  $54,120.

X-Line and X-Pro are new rugged-themed packages for the 2023 Telluride. It starts with X-Line, which plugs in a new grille and wheels, roof rails, and on the mechanical side, the X-Line sits nearly a half-inch taller. X-Pro includes all of that plus its own set of custom 18-inch wheels, wrapped in all-terrain tires. It also has a slightly better towing capacity of 5,500 pounds.

Model/Trim MSRP (FWD) MSRP (AWD)
Telluride LX $37,025 $39,025
Telluride S $38,925 $40,925
Telluride EX $42,625 $44,625
Telluride EX X-Line N/A $46,820
Telluride SX $46,825 $48,825
Telluride SX X-Line N/A $50,220
Telluride SX X-Pro N/A $51,220
Telluride SX-Prestige N/A $51,725
Telluride SX-Prestige X-Line N/A $53,120
Telluride SX-Prestige X-Pro N/A $54,120

All prices include a mandatory $1,335 destination charge.

The 2023 Kia Telluride reaches dealerships this month. Jump into the Rambling About Cars podcast for additional Kia content and more automotive news.

Source: Kia

