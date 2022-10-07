Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Given that the current Audi RS3 is so recent, this development vehicle is a mystery. It appears that the brand is in the early stages of working on a refreshed version. The new front fascia is the biggest visible change at this point.

This Ford Explorer wears lots of camouflage. It appears that there's a new front fascia with larger openings and possibly updated headlights. The taillights seem different, too.

The next-gen GMC Acadia looks quite a bit larger than the current model. Judging from the silhouette, it's more chiseled, too. This one has the headlights on, which lets us see the stacked arrangement.

Hot on the heels of the updated Lamborghini Urus, we are seeing the brand develop the plug-in hybrid version of the performance crossover. To differentiate them, this version has a tweaked front fascia.

In addition to the sedan, Mercedes-Benz is working on a wagon version of the new E-Class. The front end is the same as the four-door, but there's an extended roof for more cargo space.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 receives some very minor design tweaks. The front fascia and taillights are just a bit different.

The Mini Aceman concept has a production version on the way. The styling appears to be rounder than the show car. Look for the model to arrive in 2024.

VW appears to be working on an even hotter Golf R 20 Years Edition. This one wears canards on the front corners. It's possible the company might be working on a more track-focused version.

