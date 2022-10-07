Listen to this article

In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.

The team behind the channel is preparing a heavily modified Subaru BRZ with visual and performance upgrades. The main goal of the project was for the sports car to become a better handling machine and to be good on the road and on the track. Not much has happened with the engine aside from a new battery and a new air filter as most of the tweaks are for the suspension and brakes.

Ensuring the car remains composed in corners is a bolt-on roll-cage and there are Sparco sports seats in the interior to keep the driver and the passenger (there are no rear seats) in place. Last but not least, the exterior gets carbon fiber upgrades, which are purely for aesthetic purposes. Overall, it’s a simple but very effective build based on the 2022 Subaru BRZ.

Against it is a totally different machine – a 1984 Ferrari 308 GTB Quatrovalvole. Surprisingly, despite the major differences between the two vehicles, they are quite similar in terms of power and weight. The BRZ has 228 horsepower (168 kilowatts) coming from a 2.4-liter flat-four engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Ferrari has 237 hp (174 kW) from a 2.8-liter V8 coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. Both cars are rear-wheel drive – the Subaru weighs 2,881 pounds (1,307 kilograms) and the Ferrari tips the scales at 2,835 lbs (1,286 kg). Both drivers came to the track to win.

Sometimes two very different cars in concept could actually be very close in terms of performance. That’s exactly the case today and we won’t spoil the results of this race with you. There’s a lot of fun in the video at the top section of this article so make sure to spend some time watching it – it’s worth it.