With incredible views, food, and even better roads, this part of the world was almost built to be enjoyed behind the wheel. No one knows this better than Canossa Events, a leading global provider of curated driving experiences, which partnered with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to create an exclusive week-long drive through the Italian countryside. It’s called “Beyond by Four Seasons, An Exclusive Driving Journey Through Tuscany” and delivers one of the most enjoyable and luxurious experiences available anywhere in the world.

The home base for this week-long adventure is the Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, located in Florence. It’s a 710,000-square-foot property that opened its doors in 2008 and hosts off-site activities such as golfing, horseback riding, and tennis. The experience begins with a welcome dinner at the hotel’s Faggio Garden ahead of the first drive the following day. From there, guests hop in their vehicle of choice for drives through routes created by combining Canossa Events’ extensive knowledge of the area and local recommendations.

In terms of cars, attendees can either bring along a vehicle or select from various classic and luxury sports cars made available by the on-site guest services team. Every part of this experience is curated to maximize enjoyment and allow guests to explore Tuscany fully. As Four Seasons President of Hotel and Resorts, Christian Clerc states:

“We came together with Canossa Events to create something truly spectacular for our guests – an ultra-luxury drive adventure where the journey is to be enjoyed just as much as the destination. Against the backdrop of the Tuscan countryside, punctuated by the region’s best wine and culinary offerings and delivered by our talented and caring craftspeople, Beyond by Four Seasons sets a new standard for luxury road travel.”

There’s more to this exclusive event than just curated drives. Throughout the week, guests are treated to private tours, wine tasting at storied locations such as the Antinori Cellars, and access to venues not ordinarily open to the public. This includes a Florentine dining experience followed by an evening at the Opera.

These private experiences were only made possible by the direct involvement of Florence Mayor Dario Nardella, who stated, “Our unique collaboration gives travelers a rare view of the region’s must-see sites, hidden routes, and best-kept secrets – the makings of an incredibly memorable Italian holiday.”

Beyond by Four Seasons is the result of a partnership between one of the world’s most luxurious hospitality companies and leading events curating firm sharing their vast knowledge to create experiences that can’t be replicated by the public, as Canosaa Events Chairman and CEO Luigi Orlandini states: “Partnering with Four Seasons, we have designed an incredibly unique offering, allowing guests to enjoy every special moment spent on the road and inspiring them to immerse themselves in the splendors of all that Tuscany can offer.”

2022 marked Beyond by Four Seasons’ first year, spanning six nights from September 24th to 30th. Although exact vehicle participation is kept private, this year’s attendees brought out a wide variety of cars, ranging from 1950s sports cars to the latest hypercars and EVs. Regardless of what machine they pick, a high level of tailoring and attention to detail allows Beyond by Four Seasons to treat these few automotive enthusiasts to the drive of a lifetime.

For booking details for future driving experiences, please check out the Beyond by Four Seasons page or email beyond@fourseasons.com.