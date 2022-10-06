Listen to this article

We're living in a strange time. Automakers are producing high-powered SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade V that can compete against electric pickup trucks in a drag race, returning impressive performance figures for their segments. A new video from TFLEV attempts to see which is the quickest through the quarter-mile, gathering the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Cadillac Escalade V for the battle.

The one to beat is the GMC Hummer EV. It packs a potent powertrain that produces 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts). It's also the heaviest, weighing just over 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms).

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV: First Drive

49 Photos

The F-150 Lightning is down on power compared to the other two competitors, with its electric powertrain producing 452 hp (336 kW) and 775 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque. The Cadillac packs a supercharged 6.2-liter that routes power through a 10-speed automatic transmission to its all-wheel-drive system. The engine makes 682 hp (508 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, but it lacks the instant torque of the EVs.

The first race pitted the Ford against the GMC, with the winner facing off against the Cadillac. And the Ford stood no chance against the GMC, even though the Hummer was much heavier. The GMC's 1,000 hp helped the massive truck crush the Lightning. The Ford completed the quarter-mile in an impressive 13.58 seconds. However, the GMC was quicker, returning a 12.31-second quarter-mile time.

The Hummer then lined up against the Cadillac, but the SUV's supercharged V8 was no match for GMC's Watts-to-Freedom mode. The truck completed the race in 12.38 seconds, while the Cadillac needed 13.8 seconds, losing to the Hummer and the F-150 Lightning.

There's no doubt the Cadillac Escalade V is a phenomenally powerful SUV, but it could not best the F-150 Lightning or the Hummer EV. The high elevation might have played a small part in the SUV's outing, but electric powertrains' instant torque is difficult to beat. Electric vehicles have their advantages when it comes to performance, but it's often at the expense of range, a metric every automaker is attempting to extend.