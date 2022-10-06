Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

The Sorento may not look outdated but it is indeed getting a refresh in the near future. The SUV is currently being tested and this rendering previews its design. We expect to see it first in South Korea.

Veygo, a temporary car insurance provider in the UK, wanted to see what the future of the supercar segment looks like. The company used artificial intelligence, which created this weird and scary-looking supercar.

Not everyone is happy with the design of only the second BMW M standalone model. The XM debuted a few weeks ago as an ideological successor of the legendary M1, though it faces criticism from BMW enthusiasts. This rendering tries to fix what’s broken at the front.

The Espace was once one of the most spacious multi-purpose vehicles on the European market. There are reports that the moniker could be resurrected based on the new Renault Austral, albeit with seven seats.