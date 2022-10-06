Listen to this article

Porsche introduced the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 at the Paris Motor Show in October 1972. The nameplate is among the most significant Porsches of all time. It's the first 911 to bear the RS name, which stands for Rennsport or race sport in German. It's also the first 911 to carry the Carrera name and the first series production model with front and rear spoilers, gaining its "Ducktail" monicker. The RS is also intended as a homologation model and was the fastest German production car of its time.

To celebrate the momentous introduction of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7, luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer introduces a pair of limited Carrera timepieces – an homage to a car that changed the world of racing.

Gallery: Tag Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7

10 Photos

The Ducktail 911 came in 27 vibrant colors that go hand-in-hand with the heady theme of the '70s. To reflect this, the special edition Tag Heuer Carrera watches come in two colorways – the iconic Grand Prix White combined with either red or blue accents. The two-tone aesthetic of the car inspired the Tag Heuer tribute timepieces.

Both watches are special versions of the 42mm Tag Heuer Carrera chronograph. It features the company's most advanced movement, the in-house manufactured Calibre Heuer 02. The back showcases the movement through a sapphire crystal case, with the oscillating mass customized to represent Porsche's steering wheel.

The blue version comes with a polished steel case, as well as Rhodium-plated indexes, hours, and minutes hands. The dial is smooth white opaline, while the package comes with a textile strap with the signature color stripe. Meanwhile, the red version's case comes in 18-karat 5N rose gold, as are the crown, pushers, and the case back. The strap, on the other hand, is a red alligator strap, finished with a rose gold pin buckle.

The Tag Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 Limited Edition tribute chronographs are priced differently from each other. The blue version comes with a $7,750 price tag and is already sold out at the time of this writing. The red version is priced at $23,550.