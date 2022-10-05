Listen to this article

The base Ford F-150 Lightning Pro just got pricier. Again. In August, Ford announced it was increasing the base price of the Lightning by a whopping $7,100 to bring the cost up to $48,769. Now, as first reported Automotive News, that model will see another price hike.

The base 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro starts at $53,769 with the $1,795 destination fee included. That’s an increase of $5,000 over the price that was just announced in August. Ford issued the following statement to Motor1.com regarding the increase:

"Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro due to ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors. We will continue to monitor pricing across the model year. Current retail order holders awaiting delivery are unaffected by this adjustment. Current commercial and government customers with a scheduled order are also unaffected by this adjustment."

That said, the F-150 Lightning is still the most affordable electric truck on the market. The Rivian R1T costs $68,575 out of the box and the GMC Hummer EV starts at $86,645 for 2023 – but even the Hummer saw an increase of $6,250 across the board for pricing earlier this year. We’re still waiting on the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevrolet Silverado EV to go on sale.

The base Lightning Pro also gets a bit of extra range for 2023, improving from 230 miles (370 kilometers) last year to 240 miles (386 kilometers) for this year. The electric truck also has some new colors to choose from, like Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic. Although, Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic have been discontinued.

Update: Official statement from Ford included.