The next-generation Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year, and the big reveal could be right around the corner. The latest teaser images provide the best look yet at the new SUV, which Honda is showing off in its TrailSport trim, with the automaker promising that this will be its most “off-road capable” SUV ever.

Honda is keeping specific details under wraps, but it did dish a few tidbits about the Pilot TrailSport trim. The SUV will make its first public appearance this week during the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival and will come standard with several rugged pieces of equipment. Those upgrades include expanded all-wheel-drive capabilities, a raised off-road-tuned suspension, steel skid plates, front and rear recovery points, all-terrain tires, and a full-size spare.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Teaser Images

2 Photos

The Pilot in the teaser images is wearing a pixel art wrap for its 2022 Rebelle Rally outing that kicks off later this week. The revealing wrap gives a clear look at the SUV’s design for the first time, dropping the camouflage and cladding worn by the SUV in earlier teasers. At the front, the SUV features a large, simple grille flanked by thin headlights and topped by a flat clamshell hood. Fog lights and vertical vents bookend a wide lower grille opening.

The rear-end design features chunky taillights linked by a trim piece that houses the “PILOT” wording. Honda equips the SUV with rectangular dual-exhaust pipes, a black roof spoiler, and some silver trim on the lower bumper. TrailSport badging adorns the front grille and liftgate.

Powertrain details remain a mystery, with the current Pilot featuring Honda’s 3.6-liter V6. It produces 280 horsepower (205 kilowatts), and Honda could use it in the next-generation model. Honda pairs the engine with a nine-speed automatic gearbox in today’s Pilot.

One thing Honda hasn’t teased is the Pilot’s interior, and we might not see it until the big debut. It should receive a thorough makeover like the exterior, with Honda likely giving the SUV a more straightforward interior design emphasizing digital screens for the driver and infotainment system. The 2023 Honda Pilot will debut before the end of the year.