Maserati is back in the GT game with the all-new GranTurismo that made its debut earlier this week. The lineup includes the first-ever production electric vehicle from the Italian brand and it seems that the EV recipe will also be transformed into an open-top grand tourer. The information comes from Massimo Capaldi, Maserati’s head of global products, who recently gave an interview with Autocar.

Capaldi basically confirmed the convertible grand tourer will get a battery-powered variant and it will offer something “very unique” in the segment – a zero-emissions powertrain in combination with four seats and (likely) a fabric roof. The exec eyes the Bentley Continental GT Convertible as a direct rival in terms of price, which for the Maserati GT is expected to start at above £200,000 or close to $230,000 at the current exchange rates.

Not much else is known at the moment but it’s probably a safe bet that the GranCabrio will mirror the hardware of the GranTurismo. This means a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter engine will power the combustion version, offering 489 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque in the Modena trim. The range-topping Trofeo gets 550 hp (410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

These are surely solid numbers, though the electric version is what would make the GranCabrio unique on the market. The GranTurismo Folgore features a dual-motor electric powertrain with a peak output of 750 hp (560 kW) and 995 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) of instant torque, easily making it the most powerful GranTurismo in existence. The hardtop model can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds, though we expect the convertible to be a tad slower due to its higher weight.

The revived GranCabrio is expected to be launched in the second half of next year. It will arrive alongside an electric version of the Maserati Grecale, which means the Italian brand will have a trio of electric vehicles on sale in late 2023.