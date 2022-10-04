Listen to this article

It wasn't so long ago that Toyota didn't have anything particularly exciting in its portfolio. Not that an automaker needs performance chops to be successful, but a cool halo car certainly grabs attention. The 86 sports car came along in 2013, but the Supra's return really helped Toyota reclaim some of its fun-to-drive mojo. GR versions of the Yaris and Corolla are icing on the cake, but it seems that's all the GR icing we will get.

That's the word from Toyota's chief engineer for the GR86, according to Drive. Yasunori Suezawa allegedly told the Australian website that no additional GR models were planned beyond the ones currently available. In the U.S. market, that means the GR Supra, GR86, and the new GR Corolla. In other markets, the GR Yaris is also offered. So for those dreaming of a GR Camry sports sedan, our condolences.

However, there is some ambiguity regarding the GR scene. Drive also quotes Suezawa as saying there will be more GR Sport models, with the C-HR getting a specific mention along with Corolla and Yaris Cross, a subcompact crossover not available in North America that recently debuted in GR Sport trim. Furthermore, there's some mystery as to whether the GR news applies to models currently offered, or all future offerings. Among other things, a GR version of the recently revealed Toyota Crown hybrid is rumored to be under consideration, along with the electric bZ4X.

Even if more GR models don't arrive, right now is a pretty good time to be a fan of Toyota performance. Yes, the GR86 is shared with Subaru, and the Supra is largely a BMW Z4 under the skin. But the GR Yaris and GR Corolla are Toyota to the core, and they are quite good at being supremely fun-to-drive performance vehicles. Our recent GR Corolla First Drive review found the hot hatch to be possibly the best GR of the bunch.

We contacted Toyota USA regarding future plans for the GR brand, but couldn't get a direct confirmation regarding the future. For now, you can absorb more Toyota content and other automotive news in the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.