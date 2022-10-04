Listen to this article

Hennessey doesn’t like leaving things alone, and it’s now tinkering with the Ford Bronco Raptor. The tuner’s latest creation – the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco – gives the rugged off-road SUV a powerful engine upgrade and a minor visual makeover.

The company upgraded the Bronco’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. The aftermarket specialist added new engine management software, a high-flow induction system, an upgraded stainless steel exhaust, and a larger intercooler system. The changes increase the powertrain’s output to 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (745 Newton-metered) of torque. Hennessey says it’s a 20 percent increase over the stock Bronco Raptor, which makes 418 hp (311 kW) and 440 lb-ft (596 Nm) of torque, and the match checks out.

The tuner adds 10-spoke 18-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires, while new VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers enhance the exterior. Other parades include Hennessey and VelociRaptor 500 Bronco exterior badging and upgraded electronic fold-out steps. Inside, the SUV receives Hennessey’s embroiled headrests, all-weather floor mats, and a unique plaque denoting the SUV’s specialness. There’s also a plaque in the engine compartment.

“Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one,” said company CEO John Hennessey. “Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV.”

This is Hennessey’s eighth VelociRaptor model and the second for the Bronco. The company introduced the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco last year, taking the SUV’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine up to 411 hp (306 kW) and 603 lb-ft (818 Nm) of torque with a similar set of upgrades compared to the new model. It also received 18-inch wheels, but Hennessey wrapped them in 35-inch tires. The company said the Bronco could hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds.

The package costs $32,950, and it does not include the donor Bronco Raptor. The high-powered off-road SUV starts at $75,374, including the $1,595 destination charge. Hennessey offers the upgrade with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.