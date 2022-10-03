Listen to this article

Everyone knows that owning a supercar is an expensive adventure. We’ve heard different calculations from owners of different supercars and today we have a Lamborghini owner who likes to share details about the maintenance and repairs they have done to an Aventador, bought brand new. The rough number is in the headline but below is a breakdown of some of the expenses the owner had to pay.

After a brief introduction, the video shows us parts that were taken off the Aventador after the owner had an accident at the Magny Cours track in France. The supercar was apparently going at around 155 mph (250 kph) when the driver attempted to slow down for a corner but there was something wrong with the brakes. With a speed of about 124 mph (200 kph), the car went into the gravel, and fortunately, there was a big safety section on that corner. The Lambo eventually hit the walls sideways and suffered significant damage.

Many parts had to be replaced, starting with the driver’s seat which had its airbag deployed. From the exterior, the rear bumper, two wheels, rear wing with the active aero hardware, a taillight, rear right wing panel, and several other components were in need of a replacement with brand new parts. Thankfully, the carbon fiber frame was not damaged, but the owner had to pay around €5,000 for a Lamborghini expert to come from Italy and give expertise about its condition.

The total repair took 158 hours of work at €140 per hour rate. The total cost the owner had to pay was €119,000, including all parts and labor. We keep all prices in euros as the euro to US dollar exchange rate is currently very close to the 1:1 ratio. The insurance company didn’t pay that figure because the contract the owner had didn’t include accidents on tracks.

Once the car was ready more than 10 months later than initially announced, the owner took the car. Just a few hours later, there was an error already showing up on the dashboard. Once they informed the dealer about the problem, they got the reply that it was their fault and that they damaged the car while leaving the dealership.

This is just a small part of the story. All prices and repairs are shown in the video above so make sure to check it out.