Four years and 20,000 SUVs assembled later, the Lamborghini Urus recently went through a mid-cycle update bringing a hot Performance derivative. The base model has earned the "S" suffix and both flavors of the LM002's spiritual successor pack a devilish 666 horsepower. Should you want even more oomph, the plug-in hybrid spotted here will add quite a few raging bulls. Our spies caught a fully camouflaged prototype with a towing dynamometer.

The yellow high-voltage stickers denote the Urus is equipped with a hybrid powertrain. We can easily see it's of the plug-in hybrid variety by a fuel cap on the left-side rear fender. It conceals the charging port where owners will feed juice to the unknown battery pack. In the case of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the electrified liftback uses a 17.9-kWh pack for 31 miles (50 kilometers) of zero-emissions range in the WLTP cycle. EPA rates the Porsche at 17 miles (27 kilometers) of range before sipping any gasoline.

2024 Lamborghini Urus plug-in hybrid spy photos

17 Photos

However, it's unclear whether the Urus PHEV will indeed inherit the electrified bits from the range-topping Panamera. Putting a Lamborghini badge on this hardware could come along with some notable upgrades to justify what will certainly be a hefty premium. As a refresher, the Porsche with an extremely long name pairs a twin-turbo V8 4.0-liter engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 690 hp and 641 lb-ft (869 Nm) of torque.

Logic tells us the hybrid Urus will become the range-topping version, positioned above the S and Performante in terms of power, performance, and price. A report from Car Magazine indicates the combined output could reach 820 hp, thus making it a substantial 130-hp punchier than the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. As far as weight is concerned, it'll certainly gain some fat over the Urus S (2,197 kg / 4,843 lbs) and the Urus Performante (2,150 kg / 4,739 lbs).

The full camo attire is overkill, albeit the front bumper appears to be hiding a different design compared to the S and Performante. A restyled rear bumper is likely on the agenda, along with fresh alloy wheel designs and possibly new colors to make the PHEV stand out from the ICE duo. Inside, expect new upholstery and trim along with dedicated hybrid/electric screen menus in the instrument cluster and infotainment.

The folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese have pledged to electrify all three model lines by 2024, which means the Urus will receive the PHEV treatment sometime next year when we'll also see the Aventador replacement with a new V12 combined with an electric motor. The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 with an e-motor.