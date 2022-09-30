Listen to this article

Maserati has launched a new global store concept in Milan, Italy. The chic showroom showcases how the brand can seamlessly blend the online and offline car shopping experiences while courting clients in a luxurious space.

The new store, co-created with the New-York based experience design firm Eight Inc., is opening in the city’s historic Magenta district, and it’ll be the model for future locations. The store has a window installation displaying a “hero” car, like an MC-20, with an LED wall behind it. Inside, the retail space features an island where customers can configure their vehicle while Maserati dishes up some hospitality, serving Italian-style espresso, wines, or cold-pressed juices.

The space is laid out like an art gallery, with the vehicles spot-lit like sculptures. Soft-lit display cases showcase the brand’s various rim and steering wheel choices. There’s also a spot to show off the company’s available color palette, hand-crafted leather choices, and more. Clients can customize their vehicles in private consultation rooms using the company’s MXE 3D digital configurator.

Maserati will also offer its Fuoriserie program, which allows clients to create one-of-a-kind vehicles. They can choose from various personalization options, such as exterior paint, patterns, multi-color stitching, and more. Maserati launched the program in the US this year for 2022 model year vehicles.

The new store will help Maserati in its OTO (online-to-offline, and vice-versa) retail experience. Clients can configure and book their vehicle at home through My Maserati Showroom before completing the sale at their preferred dealer. Clients can schedule test drives at a showroom or at home. Maserati also allows clients to request information and schedule service appointments online.

Milan is the first of several stores that Maserati plans to open. This new design will be locations in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, Madrid, and Berlin by the end of the year. In 2023, Maserati will launch in more places, including Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, and Toronto. Automakers continue to experiment with how customers buy cars, with some focusing on boutique retail spaces that de-emphasizes the typical high-pressure dealership experience.