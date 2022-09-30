Listen to this article

The Subaru Forester received a design and technology refresh for the 2022 model year. The company isn't changing any of the features for the 2023 model. The price is something different, though. All six trim levels cost $1,300 more than last year after factoring in the $100 increase in the destination fee. These vehicles begin arriving at showrooms in December.

The table below compares the 2023 model year price to the 2022 version:

Trim Level 2023 Model Year Price (Including $1,225 Destination Fee) 2022 Model Year Price (Including $1,125 Destination Fee) Price Change Base $27,620 $26,320 $1,300 Premium $30,620 $29,320 $1,300 Sport $32,190 $30,890 $1,300 Wilderness $35,245 $33,945 $1,300 Limited $34,300 $33,000 $1,300 Touring $37,720 $36,420 $1,300

All Forester trims, except for the Touring, are available with one option package. The prices for them don't change for the 2023 model year. For $625, the Base trim gets 17-inch aluminum wheels and ladder-type roof rails that can support a 700-pound (318-kilogram) static load.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Forester

5 Photos

The Premium offers blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency steering, dual USB-A charging ports in the rear's center console, and a power hatchback for $1,165.

The Sport is available with a $1,645 upgrade that includes reverse automatic braking, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, a Harman Kardon stereo, and a power hatchback.

For $1,850, the Wilderness can get an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with navigation, a Harman Kardon premium stereo, and a power hatchback.

Finally, the Limited option pack for $1,695 includes reverse automatic braking, the 8.0-inch infotainment screen with navigation, the Harman Kardon premium stereo, and a heated steering wheel.

The Forester exclusively comes with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder making 182 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through a CVT to an all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle can tow up to 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), but the Wilderness takes this figure to 3,000 pounds (1361 kilograms).