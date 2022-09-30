Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Audi Q6 E-Tron is the brand's upcoming electric crossover. The RS variant is the performance variant of the model. Rumors suggest it could have around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).

BMW covers this i5 under quite a bit of camouflage. One of the vehicles has a paper on the windshield that identifies it as the 40 model. Another one has M60 on the designation document.

Things are busy at Cupra. The Spanish brand is working on a refreshed Born, which is its version of the Volkswagen ID.3. The other gallery shows the revised Leon with a restyled front end.

A new Hyundai Kona is on the way, but good look seeing much of it in these spy shots. The automaker covers the body in thick camouflage to prevent anyone from seeing the design.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 won't be the range-topping performance version of the sedan, but it will be one step down from the top of the peak. Expect there to be a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with plug-in hybrid assistance. The power output is probably a bit lower than the C 63 that makes 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts).

The whole Porsche 911 family has a refresh on the way. These spy shots focus on the convertible, but the big news is on the inside. The photographers got a great look at the cabin, especially the digital instrument cluster.

Porsche seems to be preparing a GTS version of its upcoming 911 Hybrid. Based on other models with this moniker, expect the company to load the model with performance parts but not go as far as on the GT3.

These spy shots show Renault working on a bigger version of its Austral crossover. The seven-seat version might get the Espace moniker.

Skoda is giving the Kamiq a fresh face and tweaked taillights. We aren't expecting interior changes or a powertrain overhaul.

Volkswagen is working on a refreshed Golf, and the big news is on the inside. This development vehicle boasts a massive infotainment screen. There are loads of wires in the cabin, so it's clear the company is still working on things.

