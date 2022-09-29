Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

There’s a new generation BMW 5 Series under development with the corresponding new M5. We’ve seen prototypes testing on public roads and this rendering proposes a design evolution for the go-fast sedan.

Porsche will switch to electric power for its smaller sports car, the Boxster, in the middle of the decade. The vehicle will be inspired by the Mission R concept and this rendering puts production clothes instead of the concept’s overly aggressive shapes.

The Superb will soon remain one of the very few D-segment models still available in Europe. The new generation will continue to offer unrivaled practicality and comfort in the segment, garnished with new technologies and electrified powertrains.

The Purosangue’s profile seems to fit the truck formula very nicely and there’s now a rendering to picture that match. There’s no evidence Ferrari will ever launch a truck, of course, so this will remain a purely speculative idea.