Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.

For something completely different, the recently unveiled Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder joins GT7. The dual-motor electric speedster has nearly 1,100 horsepower on tap and an instant torque of 1,090 Nm (804 lb-ft). The one-seat EV racer has active aero elements and a carbon monocoque chassis to keep weight low. It’s essentially a follow-up to the coupe, which has been available in the video game from day one.

Gran Turismo 7 1.23 update

Also electric and developed exclusively for the track but as real as it gets, the 2019 Volkswagen ID. R arrives in GT7. As some of you may recall, it broke several records in its short life as Romain Dumas was the first to complete the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in less than eight minutes. It happened in 2018 when the electric beast was clocked in at 7 minutes and 57 seconds. Later in 2019, Romain Dumas completed a lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 5 seconds. About a month later, the very same Romain Dumas was the first to complete the Goodwood Festival of Speed's hill climb in less than 40 seconds, at 39.9.

Aside from three shiny new cars, the 1.23 update for Polyphony Digital's racing game gets new California II and Tokyo II Scapes for free. One is located at the Yosemite National Park while the other is at the Sakurada-dori street that runs through central Tokyo.