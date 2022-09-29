Listen to this article

Launched in the United States for the 2022 model year, the Kia Sorento doesn’t look outdated but the time for a mid-cycle refresh is coming soon. The South Korean manufacturer is already testing camouflaged prototypes in Europe and our spies caught a test vehicle earlier this month. The disguise covering the front end was significant, but we saw some design changes hiding underneath the covering.

The latest spy shots inspired our friends and colleagues from Kolesa.ru to produce two exclusive renderings previewing the refreshed SUV. What you see in the gallery attached below is the refreshed Sorento with a new face featuring redesigned headlights with C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a new grille. We are not quite sure about the latter – the pattern doesn’t match what we saw on the prototype perfectly – but this is surely one possible option for the modified fascia.

Gallery: Kia Sorento facelift renderings

2 Photos

These renderings also propose tweaks to the rear end. The spied prototype didn’t show much of its back as it had additional concealment, though the renderers believe the rear fascia could receive a coast-to-coast LED bar connecting the taillights. This ever-so-popular design element seems to nicely complement the Telluride-inspired styling at the back. New touches to the rear bumper are also likely.

The current Sorento is available on the US market with a choice of four powertrains. The base naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill makes 191 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and is followed by a turbocharged version of that engine with 281 hp (210 kW). Two electrified mills are also available, both using a 1.6-liter engine and generating 227 hp (169 kW) and 261 hp (195 kW) respectively in hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. We doubt the engine range will change with the facelift, but there could be minimal adjustments to the specifications.

The current generation Sorento has been on sale in the United States since 2022 and we believe the refreshed model won’t arrive before the middle of next year. Before that happens, the family SUV will likely be introduced in its facelifted form in South Korea and Europe.