The Infiniti QX50 sails into the 2023 model year pretty much as it departed 2022. The luxury crossover doesn't offer any design or tech changes, but you will see a darker-themed Sport model in dealership showrooms. You'll also find more standard features on all models.

The big news is the Infiniti QX50 Sport. Slotting mid-pack between Luxe and Sensory trims, Sport injects some aggression into the mix. That's done the old-fashioned way with a plethora of black trim on the exterior. And we do mean all the trim, from the grille and grille surround to the windows, fender wings, and badges. Even the exhaust tips are black, and the QX50 Sport rides on 20-inch wheels with a dark finish. To further set it apart in the lineup, Infiniti installs a uniqe front fascia. Inside you'll find leather, a Bose stereo, and Infiniti's Around View monitoring system standard.

Gallery: 2023 Infiniti QX50 Sport

33 Photos

Speaking of standard equipment, there's more kit included with all QX50 models for 2023. Remote start, heated outside mirrors, and a frameless rearview mirror are the big additions. Rear Door Alert and a wireless phone charging pad are also added as standard gear. For the lower-grade Pure and Luxe models, a new 19-inch wheel design is offered. This is all in addition to Infiniti's suite of driver assist and safety systems that continue to be standard tech in the QX50 family.

That family is a bit more expensive for 2023. The base price for the entry-level QX50 Pure now starts at $40,300. It's a $1,150 increase from 2022, and you'll find a similar $1,100 increase on the Luxe. Sensory is also up $1,150, but the range-topping QX50 Autograph increases by just $250. These prices don't include Infiniti's $1,195 destination fee, which is also more expensive for 2023 (it was $1,095 last year). The new QX50 Sport starts at $48,500.

Here's a complete price breakdown for 2023 Infiniti QX50 models.

Model Starting Price Destination Final MSRP Infiniti QX50 Pure $40,300 $1,195 $41,495 Infiniti QX50 Pure AWD $42,300 $1,195 $43,495 Infiniti QX50 Luxe $43,600 $1,195 $44,795 Infiniti QX50 Luxe AWD $45,600 $1,195 $46,795 Infiniti QX50 Sport $48,500 $1,195 $49,695 Infiniti QX50 Sport AWD $50,500 $1,195 $51,695 Infiniti QX50 Sensory $52,800 $1,195 $53,995 Infiniti QX50 Sensory AWD $54,800 $1,195 $55,995 Infiniti QX50 Autograph AWD $57,350 $1,195 $58,495

The 2023 Infiniti QX50 will reach dealerships in September.