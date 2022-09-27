Listen to this article

When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model.

Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides a good indication of what to expect. The EQE SUV will receive at least one AMG variant, which Mercedes says will have “two powerful electric motors and variable all-wheel drive.”

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teaser

5 Photos

The AMG EQE SUV will feature rear-axle steering, unique interior and exterior design touches, and the AMG Sound Experience that tailors the car’s exterior and interior audio signature. The AMG EQE sedan can deliver up to 677 horsepower (505 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,001 Newton-meters) of torque through the boost system.

We expect Mercedes also to offer a less-potent AMG EQE SUV similar to the AMG EQE 43 sedan. Non-AMG EQE SUVs will be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive and in different power configurations. This will be the company’s fourth model to ride on its EQ EV architecture.

Mercedes-Benz provided the first look at the EQE SUV in August, showing off the interior and noting that its reveal would happen sometime in October. The previous teaser photos revealed a lot of the model’s familiar-looking interior. The SUV will feature Mercedes’ dash-spanning Hyperscreen display.

The automaker bills the EQE SUV as a “multi-purpose” version of the EQE sedan. The taller profile increases cabin and cargo space, with improved legroom and headroom. The teaser photos showed off an attractive Mercedes interior with contrasting colors and a mix of materials throughout the space. On the outside, the model will adopt the styling details of other EQ models, with sleek headlights, an expansive grille, and more.

Mercedes hasn’t indicated when the EQE SUV could go on sale. We wouldn’t be surprised if it happened before the end of the year, but early 2023 also seems like a safe bet. The EQE SUV will slot below the larger EQS SUV in the company’s growing electric lineup, offering customers a more mainstream electric option.