The Nissan Ariya debuted in 2020, and the electric crossover finally goes on sale in the United States in the late fall. The front-wheel drive variants are the first ones coming to the US. The e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive variants arrive in spring 2023. The company now announces full pricing for the EV.

The table below lists the 2023 Ariya by trim level, battery capacity, and price:

Model Battery Price (Including $1,295 Destination Charge) Engage FWD 63 kWh $44,485 Venture+ FWD 87 kWh $48,485 Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh $51,485 Empower+ FWD 87 kWh $54,985 Premiere FWD 87 kWh $55,985 Engage e-4ORCE 63 kWh $48,485 Engage+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh $52,485 Evolve+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh $55,485 Platinum+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh $61,485

In November 2021, Nissan began taking reservations for a limited selection of Ariya trims in the US. In the announcement for the EV's full pricing, the company specifies that it's honoring the previously announced costs for these customers. For these folks, the Venture+ FWD is $47,125; the Evolve+ FWD is $50,125; the Premiere FWD is $54,625; and the Platinum+ e-4ORCE is $60,125.

The Venture+ FWD offers the highest range in the lineup with an EPA-estimated 304 miles (489 kilometers) between charges. The front-drive versions of the Evolve+, Empower+, and Premiere can go 289 miles (465 kilometers). The front-drive Engage offers 216 miles (348 kilometers) of driving. The EPA doesn't yet have figures for the all-wheel drive models.

The front-drive versions of the Ariya have an electric motor offering two outputs. The base Engage trim has 214 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 221 pound-feet (300 Newton-meters) of torque. All of the other trim levels have 238 hp (178 kW) and 221 lb-ft.

Similarly, the all-wheel-drive Engage has 335 hp (250 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). The other grades have 389 hp (290 kW) and 442 lb-ft (599 Nm).

All Ariyas include the Nissan Safety Shield 360 tech suite, ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The Empower+ and Premiere grades come with ProPilot Assist 2.0 hands-free steering assist and ProPilot Park.

Nissan delayed the launch of the Ariya due to supply change disruptions. It originally wanted to launch the EV in Japan in mid-2021. It eventually pushed that date back by about a year.