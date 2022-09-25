Listen to this article

At this point, I think we've already established that the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S is the nameplate's quickest version yet. We've seen it beat a lot of cars in a straight-line sprint, and that includes supercars that were even more powerful than the German coupe.

But what can the Porsche 911 Turbo S challenge this time around? Apparently, it's time to meet two super powerful at the line. Courtesy of the UK's Carwow, a KTM Red Bull MotoGP bike and a KTM road bike line up with the top-spec 911. Are these two Austrian superbikes fast enough to beat the insanely quick 911?

First, let's run down the numbers. The 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is powered by a twin-turbo 3.7-liter flat-six engine rated at 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers allow the 911 Turbo S to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.4 seconds.

On the other hand, the KTM road bike here is the Super Duke R 1290 Evo. With a 1,301cc V-Twin engine in between the legs, it can produce up to 180 hp (134 kW) and 103 lb-ft (140 Nm) of torque – a lot less powerful than the 911 but also a lot lighter.

Meanwhile, the KTM Red Bull MotoGP bike is a different beast. Powered by a V4 engine that puts out 270 hp (201 kW) and 89 lb-ft (120 Nm) of pull, it's even lighter than the road bike and has the advantage of aerodynamic bits.

Given these numbers, which do you think won the straight-line contest? Can the 911 Turbo S hold its esteem as the quickest 911 yet? Can the Super Duke R 1290 Evo overcome its aero disadvantage? Or can the MotoGP racer effortlessly outpace both?

