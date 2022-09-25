Listen to this article

The current-generation Hyundai Santa Fe has been around since 2018. It received a major revamp in 2020 though that was still classified as a facelift despite moving on to a different platform.

Of note, the pre-facelift Santa Fe sits atop the Hyundai-Kia Y6 platform while the newer version uses the Hyundai-Kia N3 underpinnings that it shares with the Kia Sorento. That said, it's about time for Hyundai to introduce the next-generation Santa Fe and thankfully, a new version is already out and testing in South Korea.

A Korean YouTube channel caught the prototype in a parking lot, sitting side-by-side with a Kia Carnival. It's still heavily camouflaged, with panels heavily concealed with fake panels to obscure the design. The new multi-lamp headlight configuration is seen on video too, though it's still hard to pinpoint what the future light graphic would look like.

Despite that, the next Santa Fe appears to be sporting a boxier design than the outgoing model. That's pretty apparent up front but highlighted further when is viewed from the side. You'll also notice the front windshield's steeper angle, with the blacked-out A-pillar hiding in plain sight. This, plus the chunky rim design and the detached roof rails, add to the crossover's boxier appearance.

We also get a peek into the next Santa Fe's interior. It doesn't show much, except for the white leather upholstery and seats folded flat on the floor. The rear, on the other hand, is still heavily concealed much like the front though the video wasn't able to give us a preview of the taillights.

The video description said that this is the Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid, which isn't new for the nameplate. We expect more spy shots of the midsize crossover in the weeks or months to come, though don't expect a full reveal anytime soon.

If we have to guess, we'll wager that the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe will debut in the second half of next year for the 2024 model year.