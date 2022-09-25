Listen to this article

Volkswagen of America and Amazon collaborate on a new way to test drive a car – one that could potentially remove the need for a salesperson during the actual test drive. Called "Test Drive with Alexa," the new offering sounds as it is; customers who will choose this option will get to experience a real-world test drive with Amazon Alexa as their companion.

The Test Drive with Alexa option is available for the Volkswagen ID.4 this fall. After a brief walkaround of the vehicle with a VW Product Specialist, the Alexa-guided test drive will commence, made possible through the Echo Auto device on the crossover EV's dashboard.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD: First Drive

48 Photos

"In our push to bring EVs and electromobility to all, we need to find new and exciting ways to talk to our customers," said Andrew Savvas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Volkswagen Group of America. "This collaboration with Amazon does just that. Future Volkswagen owners can experience all our ID.4 has to offer with the aid of a voice service they’ve already come to know."

To facilitate the test drive, Alexa is equipped with all the information for any query a customer might ask. It can also answer questions regarding ID.4's features, such as its battery, charging, blind spot monitor, connecting to infotainment, cost, regular maintenance, and many more.

As an example, a question about the ID.4's massage seats will prompt Alexa to answer: "The seat massage function is available in the front seats of the I.D.4 Pro S and Pro S with Gradient. If you'd like to try it, just ask, 'Alexa, how do I turn on the massage feature.'"

The Test Drive with Alexa is available in select regions for now. Volkswagen and Amazon Ads has created a landing page where customers can sign up for the new service and to configure their ID.4. The test drives are said to last approximately 30 minutes.