Genesis as a luxury automaker isn't popular for making insanely quick cars. They're more known for finesse and poise, in making cars that give car buyers a taste of what Korean luxury is about.

But as our very own Genesis GV60 review pointed out, the crossover's performance is nothing to scoff at. And to further prove that point, Hagerty lined up the GV60 side by side with three electric crossovers for a drag race – a BMW iX, a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and a Tesla Model Y. Before watching the video, let's have a quick tale of the tape to see how these cars compare on paper.

The Genesis GV60 came with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack and two electric motors, capable of making 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 446 pound-feet (605 Newton-meters) of torque. It had with an overboost function, though, which should bump the output to 483 hp (360 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) for 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, the BMW iX here wasn't the hotter 610-hp iX M60 just yet, but it still was more powerful than the GV60 at 516 hp (385 kW) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm). However, that power advantage came with added fat, with nearly 1,000 pounds of added weight over the Genesis.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition puts out 480 hp (358 kW) and 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) of torque coming from two electric motors. Weighing just a hair over 5,000 lbs, it's the quickest to 60 among these cars.

And then, there's the Tesla Model Y Performance. The GV60 with its overboost is a tad more powerful than the Model Y, though the latter is substantially lighter than the former.

With these numbers out in the open, which do you think won the silent EV contest? And yes, a Chevy Corvette C7 was also part of the contest to show us how far EVs have become in terms of straight-line performance – if that hasn't been established at this point already.