The next-generation Ford Super Duty pickup is just days away from its debut. However, the automaker isn’t finished with the teaser campaign. The latest preview, a short video posted to Ford Trucks’ social media pages, doesn’t reveal much – they never do. It’s similar to the first one, showing three brief glimpses of the truck inter-spliced with a construction montage.

The video shows off the truck’s wheels, the chrome door handles, and the tailgate. It paints an incomplete picture of the vehicle, with the previous teaser not revealing much. However, countless spy shots have captured a pickup that clearly borrows styling details from the F-150.

The truck will be available in a variety of combinations and trims, with the XL, XLT, King Ranch, and Platinum models making an appearance during its development. Customers should expect Ford to offer several grille designs, wheels, and lighting options, which will help differentiate the various Super Duty trims.

Powertrain details remain a mystery, but there are indicators that Ford plans to revamp the engine lineup. More than one report hinted at the automaker replacing the 6.2-liter engine with a larger, 6.8-liter unit. The engine could end up in the next-generation Mustang if a 2020 leak proves accurate. The new engine should join the 7.3-liter Godzilla motor and the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel. The truck’s 10-speed automatic should carry over, likely receiving several improvements.

We haven’t seen the truck’s interior, but our sources indicated that the cabin would receive a significant redesign. The next-gen Super Duty will feature a large center screen measuring up to 12 inches. Higher-trim trucks will likely feature a digital dash with lesser trims receiving analog gauges.

We don’t know if the truck will arrive as a 2023 or 2024 model. However, the video’s fine print revealed that the “standard model” would be available in early 2023, which is ambiguous enough to leave us guessing. Ford will announce the next-generation Super Duty on Tuesday, September 27. If Ford is planning to launch it early next year, it should be long before production starts.

