Listen to this article

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class will go on sale next year, and that will mean new AMG variants. These spy shots catch the E 53 on the road near the Nürburgring.

This E 53 wears a lot of camouflage, but there are some elements worth noticing. This one has an egg-crate grille, and the design is usually how Mercedes hides the Panamericana grille on its AMG products under development. The sedan rides on multi-spoke wheels with a black finish. Large brake discs are visible behind them. At the back, a pair of circular exhausts emerge from cutouts in the bumper.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG E53 Spy Photos

11 Photos

While it's difficult to see here, the new AMG 53 models reportedly adopt a plug-in-hybrid powertrain, much like the recently revealed Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance. Expect the combustion portion to be a version of the brand's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This setup makes 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) in the C 63, so the figure is likely a bit lower for the 53.

The C 63 S E Performance uses a nine-speed automatic with a wet clutch pack, rather than a torque converter. The setup allegedly provides better response than a normal auto gearbox but with improved low-speed refinement than a dual-clutch layout.

We only have a glimpse inside the new E-Class from spy shots. From the little bit that's visible, it looks like what's inside the latest C-Class by having an angled, tablet-style infotainment display on the center stack.

In May, Mercedes introduced the E 63 S Final Edition as a farewell to the existing model. They exclusively came in matte-finished Graphite Grey Magno on the exterior. The 20-inch forged wheels had a gloss-black appearance. It came with the AMG Night Package that added black trim to the body.

Inside, the Final Edition came with the AMG Performance Seat Package High-End package that added Nappa leather in a mix of titanium grey pearl and black upholstery. A plaque on the center console proclaimed this car's number out of the 999-unit production run.

The engine for the special edition is unchanged. The M177 twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 pumps out 604 horsepower (450 kilowatts), and the power goes to both axles.