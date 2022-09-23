Listen to this article

The BMW M Hybrid V8 has finally landed in North America where it will celebrate its motorsport debut next January. On this occasion, the endurance car has received the final race livery with massive "M" logos and the three famous colors celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022. As a refresher, BMW Motorsport GmbH was founded on May 1, 1972. Throughout this year, M Sport and M road cars get an anniversary logo to mark half a century of M.

The electrified endurance racer was unveiled last night at a glitzy event held in Los Angeles at the Petersen Museum. It wears one of the largest applications of the kidney grille we've ever seen, but it's ultra-wide rather than the controversial tall grille of an M3 or M4. The massive "M" logo adorning the shark fin is a nice touch and you'll also notice the "world's most powerful letter" in a generously sized font at the front fascia.

2023 BMW M Hybrid V8 race livery

12 Photos

Coinciding with the unveiling of the race car livery is BMW's announcement regarding the drivers who will tame the M Hybrid V8 on the track. For next year’s GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the two hybrid machines will be driven by BMW M works drivers Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus, and Nick Yelloly. In addition, another pilot who will be involved in the 24 Hours of Daytona is IndyCar driver Colton Herta.

Lest we forget BMW M Motorsport announced at the end of July the M Hybrid V8 will also race in Europe from 2024. The LMDh prototype will take part in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), meaning we're going to see it at the famous Le Mans on the Circuit de la Sarthe in France. In 1999, the V12 LMR triumphed there.

Meanwhile, the V12 LMR’s spiritual successor entered the US testing phase earlier this week at Sebring. It'll be on display next weekend during the Petit Le Mans.