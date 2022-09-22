Listen to this article

If you've been holding off on a new vehicle purchase in the hopes of a return to normalcy, we have some bad news. As we transition from summer to fall, supply chain issues are still problematic. That means dealership lots are still thin with new cars to sell. And that means selling prices over MSRP are still quite common.

The latest study from iSeeCars takes a fresh look at the vehicles with the highest average markups over sticker price. We last looked at these trends in the spring, revealing a nationwide average of all vehicles at 9.9 percent above MSRP. That has inched up ever-so-slightly to 10 percent, but as the previous study revealed, some vehicles sell for much more than that.

The Jeep Wrangler is still at the top of the list, just as it was in the spring. If there's any good news here, it's that the percentage over MSRP is down to 24.4 percent versus 26.7 percent. That translates to an average cost of $8,433 above and beyond the sticker price, with the study calling out the Wrangler Rubicon 392 as a trim level most often hit with a big markup. Curiously, the study lists the Wrangler Unlimited separately, though it still suffers from a 20 percent markup on average.

The Porsche Macan is second on the list at 23.1 percent, though with its higher MSRP compared to the Jeep, the actual cost equates to $14,221. The Genesis GV70 is third at 22.4 percent, with the Lexus RX 450h at 21.9 percent. The Ford Bronco rounds out the top five at 21.6 percent. That's $8,697 over Ford's MSRP on average.

SUVs certainly dominate the list of markups, but there are a few outliers. The Cadillac CT5 checks in at 19.9 percent over MSRP. The Chevrolet Corvette is another in-demand car at 19.5 percent, which in this case equals a hefty $14,697 premium. As for the best-selling vehicles in America, pickup trucks are also few and far between when it comes to markups. The Jeep Gladiator and Ford Maverick are the only trucks on the list, scoring near the bottom at 18.5 and 18.4 percent.

