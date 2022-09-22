Listen to this article

In August, Porsche introduced the latest iteration of the 911 GT3 RS. The arrival coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Carrera RS 2.7 joining the lineup as a model that was essentially a race car for the street. Now, the automaker continues the celebration with the "Spirit of Carrera RS" special exhibition at the museum in Zuffenhausen.

The cars on display include an original RS prototype in green metallic. Plus, there are examples from the 964, 993, 996, 997, 991, and 992 generations. The new Sport Classic is there, too.

The exhibit at the Porsche Museum shines the spotlight on not just the RS but also the RSR racing version. In addition to having the actual cars on display, there are films, photos, racing posters, brochures, and other ephemera to chronicle the story of these models

The 911 Carrera RS 2.7 debuted at the 1972 Paris Motor Show as a homologation special for Group 4 racing. The rules required producing 500 of them for customers, but the model proved even more popular than that. In total, Porsche managed to sell 1,580 examples of the sporty vehicle.

RS 2.7 customers could choose between two option packages. The Sport pack stripped out things like the rear seats, carpet, and armrests to reduce the vehicle's weight. The Touring had a softer suspension tune and amenities like power windows.

The latest 911 GT3 RS boasts a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and a seven-speed PDK gearbox. The vehicle can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and achieve a top speed of 184 mph (296 kph).

The new GT3 RS features active aerodynamic elements at the front and wears a massive rear wing. The body is capable of producing 901 pounds (409 kilograms) of downforce at 124 mph (200 kph).

The new GT3 RS goes on sale in the US in spring 2023. Prices start at $225,250 after the $1,450 destination charge.