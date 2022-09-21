Listen to this article

BMW’s teaser campaign for its upcoming XM SUV is well underway at this point. The latest teaser, a video posted to the company’s US social media channels, cranks up the excitement with a frenzied collection of successive jump cuts, some strange imagery, and a thumping soundtrack.

The BMW XM will debut on Tuesday, September 27, and the latest teaser doesn’t reveal much ahead of the model’s big day. The short video highlights the SUV’s illuminated grille and split-headlight design, which BMW has teased before. The video also provides glimpses of the XM and BMW badges.

We won’t see the model’s final design until the reveal, but we have information about the powertrain. When the XM arrives, it’ll pack a plug-in hybrid setup that pairs with the brand’s twin-turbocharge 4.4-liter S68 V8. This new engine will produce 644 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque in the SUV.

It has an estimated electric driving range of 30 miles (48 kilometers), and it could be called the XM 50e when it reaches showrooms, but nothing is final. The powertrain will pair with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM New Spy Shots

15 Photos

A higher output version is in development. When BMW first previewed the XM as a concept, the vehicle crammed 750 hp (551 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque under the hood. That powertrain will arrive in the alleged Black Label variant that debuts sometime next year, and it won’t be a Competition model.

A big SUV might seem like an odd vehicle for BMW M to build, but the vehicle will have the tech and hardware to help reduce the feeling of its size and create an engaging driving experience. It’ll have active anti-roll bars, and the rear-wheel steering will help the driver maneuver the large model. The XM’s interior remains a mystery, with BMW’s iDrive8 infotainment system taking center stage with dash-mounted displays.

The BMW XM debuts next week, and we should learn all the juicy details then. The XM is the second vehicle the M brand has ever built and won’t be around forever. XM production will end in November 2027, and it’s unclear what will come after it, if anything at all.