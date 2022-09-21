Listen to this article

Certified Pre-Owned Cars Programs aren't new in the industry. It's the way automakers assure their customers that they're buying a used car that is still up to par with brand-new quality.

Bugatti is the latest automaker to start offering a Certified Pre-Owned Program. It's for those one-percenters who are in the market for a Bugatti Chiron or Veyron but only for a used model. Sure, there are several flippers and sellers out there. But given the insanely high maintenance cost of an old Veyron, there are many perks when going through the official route of purchasing a pre-owned Bugatti.

Of course, Bugatti promises utmost quality when buying a Chiron or Veyron through its Certified Pre-Owned Program.

"Those who choose to purchase a pre-owned Veyron or Chiron through an authorized Bugatti Partner will be able to do so safe in the knowledge that the vehicle they are buying exhibits the incomparable quality expected of the Bugatti macaron," according to the release.

The cars also come with a one-year limited warranty. For the Chiron, it's as comprehensive as the warranty for new vehicles, covering all parts and labor for mechanical, electrical, corrosion, or paintwork issues. On the other hand, the older Veyron's limited warranty covers all mechanical and electrical items, as well as the cost of parts and labor.

Even better, the one-year limited warranty is honored wherever in the world. So let's say you bought your Certified Pre-Owned Bugatti in Europe, service centers in the Middle East should honor that warranty (and vice versa).

For the warranty work, only authorized Bugatti Service Partners are allowed to touch the car while only genuine Bugatti replacement parts are to be used. These replacement parts come with a two-year warranty. Certified Pre-Owned buyers also get an inclusive annual service within the first year of ownership, performed at an authorized Bugatti Service Partner.