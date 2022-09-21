Listen to this article

Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder.

The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The front end is the same as the hardtop by utilizing a simple nose with four running lights on each side. The splitter on the hardtop variant has active aerodynamic elements that adjust depending on the vehicle's speed.

Gallery: Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder

4 Photos

From there, the lines flow to raised flares for the fenders. The company keeps much of the bodywork flat and low. The driver gets a small windshield ahead of the cockpit. A nacelle with a roll hoop is stylish protection for the pilot.

The tail has a full-width lamp. At least on the coupe, the spoiler is capable of active adjustments.

This car only exists in the digital world, so Porsche can integrate all sorts of exotic tech and materials without any additional cost. For example, the instrument panel includes a holographic display that makes the gauges appear to float above the steering wheel. There's also extensive use of carbon fiber.

Porsche isn't offering tech specs for the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The coupe has all-wheel drive and can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.1 seconds in the game. Usually, convertibles weigh more than their hardtop counterparts because of the roof mechanism and the need for additional body reinforcements to retain stiffness. However, this vehicle might shed some pounds because Porsche simply removes elements to simplify the car.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder will join the lineup of vehicles in the game on September 29. It should be a fun ride for a blast around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Electric powertrains are increasingly important to Porsche. The next EV on the horizon from the company is the Macan. The future replacements to the 718 Boxster and Cayman are going the same way. The company also confirms the development of a seven-seat crossover. Plus, the Panamera might get an electric version to fit above the Taycan.