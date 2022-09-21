Listen to this article

Crash detection is one of the new features of the iPhone 14. If the phone detects a collision, then it makes an emergency call after 20 seconds unless the person cancels it. If the occupants are unresponsive, there's an audio message for emergency services that advises them of the incident and the latitude and longitude coordinates. The YouTube channel TechRax puts this system to the test.

The team has a beat-up Mercury Grand Marquis as the test vehicle, and there are a bunch of wrecked cars to crash into. The sedan has a rig using an electric skateboard so that the accelerator works remotely. The seatbelt is around the steering wheel to keep the vehicle going straight.

The first attempt at testing the system we see in this video is a failure for a few reasons. They underestimate the Panther-body Grand Marquis' strength, and it plows through the burnt-out car acting as an obstacle. Also, there's seemingly no control of the brakes, so the sedan goes pretty far before rolling to a stop.

Next, they put multiple cars in the Mercury's way. It's not too hard of a crash, but the collision is enough for the crash detection feature to activate. Like Apple says, the system doesn't start immediately. After several seconds, the phone begins a countdown before calling emergency services. There's also a loud noise that would get the attention of nearby people.

The Mercury only suffered minor damage in this crash, so the team sets things up again. This time, the vehicle has a solid collision and appears to keep driving briefly after making contact. The force is enough for the airbags to deploy. After a delay, the crash detection system starts blaring.

If you're curious about how the Grand Marquis is doing after these crashes, it's still running. These big, body-on-frame sedans are famous for their toughness.