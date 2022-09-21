Listen to this article

The latest teaser for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato shows the more rugged supercar speeding along an unpaved road and along a picturesque coast. The video provides a great look at the upcoming model but doesn't offer any hints about when the model debuts.

Compared to the regular Huracan, the Sterrato has a taller ride height and some significant body modifications. Two light bars attach to the edge of the nose. The fender flares have black cladding. The roof rack allows for hauling gear. A roof-mounted scop routes air to the engine.

There are no interior images of the Sterrato. We don't expect there to be any significant changes in comparison to the standard Huracan. Lamborghini might use some new upholstery materials or trim, though.

The powertrain for the Sterrato remains a mystery. It's not clear whether the company might massage the V10 engine for additional power. Given the model's off-road focus, tweaks to the all-wheel-drive system to provide more traction are a possibility.

The Sterrato concept debuted in 2019. It boasted a suspension sitting 1.85 inches (47 millimeters) higher than a standard Huracan. The front and rear tracks were 1.18 inches (30 millimeters) wider. The company added aluminum body reinforcements to the front and reinforced the side skirts. Skid plates under the nose and tail protected the mechanical components.

Inside, the concept had a titanium roll cage, aluminum floor panels, and seats with carbon-fiber shells.

When the Sterrato concept debuted, Lamborghini said it was just a one-off. However, the recent teasers indicate the company now has different plans. We don't know exactly when the production version debuts but expect the unveiling to happen before the end of the year.

The Huracan range is nearing the end of its production run. Lamborghini is working on the successor. According to a recent rumor, the new model might use a hybrid-assisted, twin-turbo V8, rather than the existing vehicle's naturally aspirated V10. The new engine would allegedly rev to 10,000 rpm.