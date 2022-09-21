Listen to this article

The world didn’t end last week when Ferrari introduced the Purosangue SUV and we're fairly certain an apocalypse won't be triggered by the four-cylinder C63. After years of spy shots, rumors, and a lot of controversies, AMG is about to let loose of its electrifying super sedan. The BMW M3 and Audi RS4 competitor will finally be unveiled today to show there's still hope for exciting performance cars at the dawn of the electric era.

The design is not much of a mystery as the thinly covered near-production prototype AMG brought earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed basically revealed the whole car. The new C63 gets a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes and shares the Panamericana grille with the mild C43 introduced at the end of April. Other upgrades include a beefier trunk lid spoiler and more rectangular quad exhaust tips flanking a beefier diffuser.

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 at Goodwood FoS 2022

7 Photos

Known by its full name as the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, the high-performance saloon will use the M139 engine from the compact "45” models but mounted longitudinally. Already the most powerful four-cylinder engine put into a series production car, the 2.0-liter mill has already been confirmed to get extra ponies and a turbocharger with electric spooling. It'll work with an electric motor mounted at the back, thus giving the C63 an all-wheel-drive setup as opposed to its RWD predecessor.

To compensate for the inevitable weight gains, the PHEV setup will outpunch the old V8, especially in terms of torque. By virtually eliminating the ICE's dreaded turbo lag and taking advantage of the electric motor's instant torque delivery, the AMG C63 should be an absolute rocket despite its extra fat.

We'll have to see how this intricate powertrain will help Affalterbach’s hottest C-Class ever do battle with the M3 Competition xDrive and its larger inline-six 3.0-liter engine that skips electrification. Don't be too surprised if the AMG will be substantially heavier. Spy shots have revealed a C63 wagon is also on the agenda to go after the new M3 Touring.