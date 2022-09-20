Listen to this article

In recent years, Skoda has developed a habit of modernizing some of its classic models by presenting sketches created by the design team. Recent examples include tributes to the 200 RS, 110 Super Sport, and the 1203 van. The time has now come to revitalize the 1100 OHC, a sports car introduced in 1957 and produced in only five examples: three spiders and two coupes. Its 2022 equivalent is based on the open-top model but with an electric twist.

The Vision GT is portrayed by Skoda as a single-seater machine envisioned exclusively for the circuit with a low-slung body featuring an overly sharp design and no roof. It's painted red like its ancestor and boasts a flat on-screen bar that doubles as a windshield. The steering wheel is made from carbon fiber and is flattened at the top and bottom. We're also being told the head-up display projects info straight onto the driver's helmet visor.

Technical specifications have not been imagined since Skoda's concept isn't actually real. However, it (hypothetically) has active aero tech and also an "active cockpit with a flexibly suspended seat is designed to optimally compensate for G-forces." The overall appearance also takes inspiration from current Formula E cars, which served as inspiration from the two-piece wing at the back.

The Vision GT follows Skoda’s unveiling of a fully reconstructed 1100 OHC Coupe in February. The Czech automaker needed about seven years to complete the aluminum-bodied sports car and sourced some components from the first of only two coupes it built many moons ago. The cars were sold to private owners and subsequently crashed. To fill a gap in its heritage, the 1100 OHC Coupe was reborn. Now, the spider version is ready for 2022 and beyond, at least in the digital realm.

You can check out the official sketches at the "Design and Transformation" exhibition at the Design Museum in Brussels until January 8, 2023. The Vision GT is part of Skoda's "Icons Get a Makeover" series, which also includes modern interpretations of the Felicia and Popular Monte Carlo.