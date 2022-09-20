Listen to this article

It has been four years since we were introduced to the McLaren Speedtail. The fourth member of the McLaren Ultimate Series was one of the most powerful in the lineup, complete with seating oddities derived from the F1. It might be a relatively aging vehicle but the limited 106-unit production make the Speedtail nameplate a rare sight.

While we're on the subject of aging nameplates, present in today's video is a Bugatti Chiron. The Chiron and the McLaren Speedtail are lining up on a newly built drag strip, courtesy of Brooks of DragTimes and the crew of The Triple F Collection. Together, these cars cost around $8 million.

Gallery: McLaren Speedtail

18 Photos

Despite both wearing a blue hue, these European hypercars are very different underneath. The McLaren Speedtail is motivated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 hybrid powertrain, capable of producing up to 1,036 horsepower (762 kilowatts). This power is sent to the rear wheels via a 7-speed DCT.

Meanwhile, the Bugatti Chiron here has a very substantial power gap over the McLaren. With a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 mill behind the seats, it does make around 1,500 hp (1,103 kW), sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed DCT.

With so much power available on tap that can course through all four corners, you'd think that the Chiron would take this one easily from the Speedtail. That's until you realize that the Bugatti is over 800 pounds (363 kilograms) heavier than the McLaren.

Was that weight disadvantage enough for the Speedtail to steal a win from the French hypercar? The video atop this page should show you the rundown of four races – three rolling starts and one from a dig. As always, let us know what you think in the comments below.